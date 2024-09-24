Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.36.

Savaria stock opened at C$21.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.10. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.1890411 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. 20.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

