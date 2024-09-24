Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.54. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

