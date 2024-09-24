Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $23.00. Saputo shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.
Saputo Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.