Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.08

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $23.00. Saputo shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.

Saputo Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.