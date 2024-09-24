Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 86,350 shares.
Anaconda Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
