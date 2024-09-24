PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.47

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $9.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 65,816 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 605,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

