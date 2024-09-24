PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.47

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $9.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 65,816 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
