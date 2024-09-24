Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $24.60. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 6,048 shares traded.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

