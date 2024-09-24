Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.79

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $29.02. Tecsys shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 267 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

