International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,295 shares changing hands.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
