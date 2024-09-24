Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $881.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.01.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

