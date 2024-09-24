Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,741 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total value of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,577,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $454.67 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.92.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $3.09. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.69 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

