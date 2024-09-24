Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,035,100 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,035,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

