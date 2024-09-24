Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Consolidated Water Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

