BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

