Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 32,336 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Digital worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $919.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

