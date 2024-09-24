Rhumbline Advisers Has $932,000 Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in York Water were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in York Water by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 18,424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of York Water by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.64. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

