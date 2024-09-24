68,521 Shares in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Metals Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTAL. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.