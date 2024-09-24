Stableford Capital II LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

