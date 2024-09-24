Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

