ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.11 and a 200-day moving average of $317.64. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

