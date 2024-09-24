iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 380.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

INTF stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

