Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 125,314 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

