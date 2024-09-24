Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 116,877 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

