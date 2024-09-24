Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.