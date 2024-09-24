Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 535,679 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

