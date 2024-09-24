Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 84,235 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAR. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $7,873,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

FMAR opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

