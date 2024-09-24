Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $37,424,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

