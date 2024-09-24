Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

