Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.