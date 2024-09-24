Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.