Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 404,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

