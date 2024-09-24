StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

