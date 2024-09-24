Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 462.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,358,000.

Shares of QPFF stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

