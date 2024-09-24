Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
