Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.60. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

