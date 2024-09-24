Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

