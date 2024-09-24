Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.2 %

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

