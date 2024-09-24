Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.2 %
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
