Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

