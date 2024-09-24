Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
