Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NTZ opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
