Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

