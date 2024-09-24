SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.20. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.