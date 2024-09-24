StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PLM opened at $2.10 on Monday. Polymet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.
About Polymet Mining
