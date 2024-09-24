Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
