Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

