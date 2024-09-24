Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Friedman Industries stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,251.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,733. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,365 shares of company stock valued at $206,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

