StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aaron’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

