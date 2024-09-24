SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SSY opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.