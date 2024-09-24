Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%.
Insider Activity
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.