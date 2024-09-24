InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InspireMD

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.