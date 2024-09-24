Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 9.4 %

Power REIT stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.