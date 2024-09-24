StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of CGA opened at $1.68 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.51.
About China Green Agriculture
