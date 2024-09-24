Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 766 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of First Financial worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 185.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

