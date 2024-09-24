Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.